Thailand Open: Ponnappa-Rankireddy proceeds to quarter-finals

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 1 (ANI): India's mixed double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Indonesian Alfian Eko Prasetya and Marsheilla Gischa 21-18, 21-19 to proceed in the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open on Thursday.

Indian duo won the match in two straight sets that lasted for 34-minutes. The pair defeated Malaysian Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying 21-18, 18-21, 21-17 in the first round of the ongoing tournament.

In the other match, Japanese Kenta Nishimoto defeated Indian HS Pranoy 21-17, 21-10 in two straight games. The match lasted for 39-minutes in which Nishimoto outclassed Pranoy.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, and Kidambi Srikanth were knocked out of the tournament after facing defeat in their respective matches. (ANI)

