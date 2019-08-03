Thailand Open: Rankireddy-Shetty seal final berth

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 3 (ANI): Indian men's double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated South Korean Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol by 22-20, 22-24, 21-9 in the semi-final match of Thailand Open on Saturday.

Rankireddy and Shetty are the only two players left in the tournament from Indian contingent and will play the final on August 4.

In one hour and three minutes long match, Indian duo faced a tough fight for every single point in the opening two sets.

The Indian duo claimed the first set by 22-20 after a neck-to-neck fight in the game.

In the second set, the South Korean pair made a comeback and sealed the set by 24-22, although Indian's gave a tough challenge.

In the last set, world number-16 Indian pair outclassed their opponent and clinched the match by 22-20, 22-24, 21-9.

Earlier, Indian ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, and HS Pranoy were knocked out of the Thailand Open.

India will at least have a medal in the ongoing Thailand Open as Rankireddy and Shetty will play for the gold medal match on August 4. (ANI)

