Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media)

Thailand Open: Rankireddy-Shetty secure semi-finals berth

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:55 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian men's pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated South Korean Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 in the ongoing Thailand Open on Friday and advanced to the semi-final stage.
Indian duo claimed the first game by 21-17. In the second game, the Korean pair made a comeback and claimed the set by 17-21.
The world number 17 pair showed nerves of steel and came out as triumphant in the third set, after giving away the second set.
In the other matches of the day, Sai Praneeth lost to Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama 18-21, 15-21 in the two straight games which lasted for 35-minutes.
Indian mixed double pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost to Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino 13-21, 15-21 in a one-sided encounter that lasted for 29-minutes.
Now, Rankireddy and Shetty are only Indian contingent left in the tournament and will face South Korean Ko Sung Hyun and Shin Baek Cheol in the semi-final match on August 3. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:00 IST

Jason Mohammed replaces injured Andre Russell for first two T20...

St John's [Antigua and Barbuda] Aug 2 (ANI): Cricket West Indies on Friday announced Jason Mohammed as a replacement of injured Andre Russell in the squad for the first two T20I against India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:36 IST

Ronaldo is most complete player: Virat Kohli

Zurich [Switzerland], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said that Portuguese forward player Christiano Ronaldo is the most complete player he had ever seen.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Queen spotted celebrating England's maiden World Cup win

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Celebrating England's maiden ICC Men's Cricket World Cup win, a fan dressed up as Queen Elizabeth was spotted with a replica trophy on day two of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:54 IST

Bengaluru to host 10th AASF Asian Age Group C'ships 2019

Bengaluru [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Bengaluru will host the 10th AASF Asian Age Group Championships 2019 for the first time, giving the Indian swimming enthusiasts an opportunity to witness the largest aquatic event in the continent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:59 IST

Delhi golfers to perform at world events

New Delhi [India] Aug 2 (ANI): Young golfers from Delhi are showing their talent at international events and bringing laurels to the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:59 IST

Should sweaters have numbers on them, asks Ravichandran Ashwin

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The introduction of names and numbers on Test jerseys received a mixed response - some in favour while others against it. A third reaction popped up when India bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin asked netizens whether the sweaters have numbers on them as well. Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:17 IST

Here's what happened when Cori Gauff met her 'true inspiration'...

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Meeting your idol can make your day and push you to greater heights. Something similar happened when American tennis prodigy Cori Gauff met her "true inspiration" and former First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:27 IST

Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma join up with Western Storm squad

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): India batter Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Friday joined up with Western Storm squad ahead of the KIA Super League (KSL), beginning August 6 in the UK.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 16:11 IST

Brett Lee thinks names and numbers on Test jerseys look ridiculous

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Former Australian pacer Brett Lee on Friday said that names and numbers printed on Test jerseys look ridiculous.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:36 IST

Player should play only when he is ready: Shakib Al Hasan

Dubai [UAE], Aug 2 (ANI): A player should step out on the field to play only if he is both mentally and physically fit, opined Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was unavailable for the Sri Lanka tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:32 IST

Mario Gotze says World Cup exclusion was 'really tough' to take

Leeds [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Germany midfielder Mario Gotze, who was not included in the squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, said omission was 'really tough' for him to take.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:22 IST

Delhi Capitals rope in Patrick Farhart as head physio

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals on Friday announced that Patrick Farhart will be joining the team as the head physio for a period of three years.

Read More
iocl