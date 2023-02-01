Thailand Open: Sai Praneeth, Ishaan-Tanisha, Ashmita advance to next round

Bangkok [Thailand], February 1 (ANI): Indian shuttler B. Sai Praneeth advanced to the second round of the men's singles competition at the ongoing Thailand Masters on Wednesday.

He defeated Denmark's Mads Christophersen in his first-round match by 21-13, 21-14.

The Indian mixed doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also advanced to the next round after eliminating Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Chasinee Korepa in straight two sets by 21-17, 21-5.

India's Ashmita Chaliha also defeated her compatriot Anupama Upadhyaya in her first-round match by 21-16, 21-19 to advance to the next round.

The Indian mixed doubles duo of Rohan Kapoor and Reddy Sikki also defeated Canada's Josephine Wu and Ty Alexander Lindeman in their first-round match by 21-11, 21-16.

Kiran George also kept the tricolour flying high in the first round, defeating Lee Chia-hao of Taiwan by 21-17, 19-21, 23-21.

Mithun Manjunath however crashed out in the first round, losing to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto.



Earlier, The Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa crashed out of the ongoing Thailand Masters in Bangkok after a first-round loss.

In their first-round match, the duo lost to the Indonesian duo of Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Lisa Ayu Kusumawati by 11-21, 17-21.

Elsewhere, shuttler Sameer Verma also suffered a loss to China's Li Shifeng, after which he was eliminated from the competition in the first round itself.

Sameer lost the match by 14-21, 16-21.

Also, the Indian women's doubles duo of Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker lost to China's Liu Shengshu and Zhang Shuxian in the first round by 8-21, 10-21.

Priyanshu Rajawat also lost to South Korea's Heo Kwang-hee and crashed out of the men's singles competition in the first round itself.

Rajawat lost the match by 21-14, 19-21, 27-25.

The Thailand Masters started from January 31 and will go on till February 5. (ANI)

