Saina Nehwal (L) and Parupalli Kashyap (R)
Saina Nehwal (L) and Parupalli Kashyap (R)

Thailand Open: Saina, Kashyap, Pranoy, and Srikanth proceed to next round

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:20 IST

Bangkok [Thailand], July 31 (ANI): Indian shuttlers dominated in the first round of the Thailand Open on Wednesday as Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, HS Pranoy, and Kidambi Srikanth proceeded to the second round of the tournament after winning their respective matches.
World number-eight Nehwal defeated Thailand's Phittayoporn Chaiwan in a women's singles match, in the two straight games by 21-17, 21-19 in a match that lasted for 39-minute.
The 29-year-old Nehwal is playing in the competition, after missing out in Indonesia Open and Japan Open on medical grounds.
In the men's single, Srikanth defeated Chinese Ren Peng Bo by 21-13, 17-21, 21-19. In a one hour and eight-minute long match, Srikanth had a tough fight with Peng as the match went into three games.
The 26-year-old won the first game but Peng came back strong in the second game and locked it in his favour at 17-21.
Srikanth won the third game and claimed the match.
In the other two matches of the men's single Pranoy and Kashyap also won their matches and proceeds to the next round.
Pranoy defeated Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong by 21-16, 22-20 in two straight games.
While Kashyap defeated Israel's Misha Zilberman in a tough game by 18-21, 21-8, 21-14.
In a 51-minute long match, Kashyap recovered strongly after losing the first game. The 32-year-old won the second and third easily.
Whereas Sourabh Verma and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka lost their respective matches and ended their campaign in the tournament.
Nehwal will face Japanese Sayaka Takahashi, Srikanth will play against Khosit Phetpradab.
While Kashyap will face Chou Tien Chen and Pranoy will play against Kenta Nishimoto. All the matches will take place on August 1. (ANI)

