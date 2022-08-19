Thailand Para-Badminton: Bhagat, Kadam reach finals in singles and men's doubles

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Pramod Bhagat secured his spot in the final of men's singles after defeating fellow Indian Kumar Nitesh in straight games. The match lasted for 37 minutes and the final score read 21-12 21-18. The ace shuttler will now face England's Daniel Bethell whom Pramod defeated at the Paralympics to win India's first Badminton gold medal in Paralympics.

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam also secured their men's doubles final spot after defeating India's Mohammad Arwaz Ansari and Deep Ranjan Bisoyee in 3 games.



The match was pushed to its limit and Pramod and Sukant held their nerve to win with the score line of 21-10, 14-21 and 21-14. Now the duo will face the Indonesian pair of Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan. In mixed doubles, Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass went down in the semi-finals to the French pair of Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel.



The world no 4. Sukant Kadam secured his final spot by defeating Thailand's Siripong Teamarrom in straight games. The match lasted only 23 minutes and the final score read 21-10 and 21-16. In the finals, the shuttler will face Lucas Mazur of France. (ANI)

