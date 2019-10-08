'The Rock' responds to Randy Orton's Wrestlemania challenge

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has finally responded to Randy Orton's Wrestlemania challenge.

Orton, who is also known as 'The Viper' among WWE fans had challenged Rock to a match for the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 on Twitter. He had asked the Rock for a match prior to WWE Smackdown's premiere on Friday.

The Viper also tried to set up a meeting with the 'Chosen One (Rock)' for Friday night Smackdown, but in the end, it was not possible as Rock got booked for a segment with WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch and King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin.

"@TheRock I see you will be at #SmackdownOnFox this Friday. How about you & I have a discussion about who's the greatest 3rd generation of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36. A viper's sense of smell is unmatched. I smell what you're cooking," Randy Orton had tweeted.



However, the Rock had a quirky response to Orton's challenge. He went on to say that the former wrestler is not ready for the beatdown.

"U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops' Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my ass thru the earth. My body's still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20," Rock tweeted.



Orton had also asked 16-time world champion John Cena for his help to convince the Rock for a match at WWE's prime event.

"Miss you @JohnCena. ps: Can you talk to @TheRock and see what his #wrestlemania plans are for 2020? Asking for a friend," Orton tweeted.



However, after this response of the Rock, Orton expressed his disappointment and said: "My man. So I guess that's a 'no'".



'The Rock' has had 17 championship reigns in WWE, including 10 as a world heavyweight champion (the WWF/E Championship eight times and the WCW/World Championship twice).

On the other hand, Orton has won 13 championships icnluding 9 WWE Championships and four World Heavyweight Championships.

The 39-year-old Orton was last seen in action against Mustafa Ali at WWE Pay-Per-View Hell in a Cell. (ANI)

