Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (Photo/ WWE Twitter)
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (Photo/ WWE Twitter)

'The Rock' responds to Randy Orton's Wrestlemania challenge

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has finally responded to Randy Orton's Wrestlemania challenge.
Orton, who is also known as 'The Viper' among WWE fans had challenged Rock to a match for the upcoming Wrestlemania 36 on Twitter. He had asked the Rock for a match prior to WWE Smackdown's premiere on Friday.
The Viper also tried to set up a meeting with the 'Chosen One (Rock)' for Friday night Smackdown, but in the end, it was not possible as Rock got booked for a segment with WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch and King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin.
"@TheRock I see you will be at #SmackdownOnFox this Friday. How about you & I have a discussion about who's the greatest 3rd generation of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36. A viper's sense of smell is unmatched. I smell what you're cooking," Randy Orton had tweeted.

However, the Rock had a quirky response to Orton's challenge. He went on to say that the former wrestler is not ready for the beatdown.
"U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops' Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my ass thru the earth. My body's still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20," Rock tweeted.

Orton had also asked 16-time world champion John Cena for his help to convince the Rock for a match at WWE's prime event.
"Miss you @JohnCena. ps: Can you talk to @TheRock and see what his #wrestlemania plans are for 2020? Asking for a friend," Orton tweeted.

However, after this response of the Rock, Orton expressed his disappointment and said: "My man. So I guess that's a 'no'".

'The Rock' has had 17 championship reigns in WWE, including 10 as a world heavyweight champion (the WWF/E Championship eight times and the WCW/World Championship twice).
On the other hand, Orton has won 13 championships icnluding 9 WWE Championships and four World Heavyweight Championships.
The 39-year-old Orton was last seen in action against Mustafa Ali at WWE Pay-Per-View Hell in a Cell. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:52 IST

Gambhir shares picture with daughters, says 'gradually mastering...

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday shared a picture with his daughters giving a unique spin to Ashtami Kanjak, saying "I am gradually mastering my pedicure skills".

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 09:19 IST

Kohli is a bowler's captain, says Shoaib Akhtar

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has lauded India skipper Virat Kohli, saying that the 30-year-old is a 'bowler's captain' and thrives in seeing his pacers rattling the opposition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 08:53 IST

Marcus Stoinis dropped from Australia's T20I squad for series...

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 8 (ANI): All-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been dropped from Australia's 14-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan as Cricket Australia announced the team on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 07:44 IST

Hugo Lloris to be sidelined for rest of the year after injury

London [UK], Oct 8 (ANI): Confirming goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' injury, England's football club Tottenham Hotspur said that the player will be sidelined for the rest of the year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:10 IST

Second T20I: Sri Lanka defeats Pakistan by 35 runs, seal...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 7 (ANI): Sri Lanka registered a 35-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:53 IST

Saina Nehwal reaches out to MEA for visa help

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday made an 'urgent request' to the Ministry of External Affairs to help her participate in the upcoming Denmark tour by sorting out her visa issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:21 IST

Manvir Singh confident ahead of World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian footballer Manvir Singh has expressed confidence ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh, saying that he cannot wait to win it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:04 IST

Manju Rani reaches quarterfinals of AIBA Women's World Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani defeated Venezuela's Tayonis Rojas to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championships 2019 here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:42 IST

Decision on Commonwealth Games 2020 to be taken in meeting of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) general secretary Rajeev Mehta has said the decision on Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2020 can only be taken in the Executive Committee (EC) or General House meeting of the IOA.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

ICC Test Player Ranking: Rohit Sharma reaches career-best after...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 7 (ANI): After performing brilliantly in the first Test against South Africa, India batsman Rohit Sharma on Monday reached a career-best 17th position in the ICC Test Player Ranking.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:28 IST

Ajinkya Rahane shares picture of his newborn daughter

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Batsman and Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Monday shared an adorable picture of his new-born daughter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:00 IST

Sports Summit will promote sports in country: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Sports summit, to be held on October 10, will do a commendable job in terms of promotion of sports in the country.

Read More
iocl