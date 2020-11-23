'The Undertaker' bids final farewell at Survivor Series 2020

Stamford [US], November 23 (ANI): Veteran American wrestler and one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020 on Sunday (local time).

The veteran wrestler had made his debut on-screen in WWE at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. The seven-time WWE champion's goodbye on Sunday witnessed his iconic ring walk for the final time.

WWE legends Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Kane were also present to bid the Superstar a final farewell.

American professional wrestler John Cena thanked 'The Undertaker' for all the ring moments.

"After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30," Cena tweeted.





American actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reflected on his time with the Veteran American wrestler and said he was 'honoured' to share the ring with 'The Deadman'.

"30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut. Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, "Muthafucka" True story Face with tears of joy Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker," 'The Rock' tweeted.



In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the WWE Network docuseries 'The Last Ride'. (ANI)

