There cannot be a better platform than Prime Volleyball League: Hyderabad Black Hawks' Captain Vipul Kumar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Hyderabad Black Hawks, who have won three out of five matches at the Prime Volleyball League, are currently at the top of the standings with seven points. Hyderabad will be looking to register a victory in their last league match against Calicut Heroes to seal a place in the Semi-Finals.

Speaking ahead of their next match, Hyderabad Black Hawks' Captain Vipul Kumar said, "We are not thinking about the Semi-Finals. We are only focussing on our next match against Calicut Heroes at the moment. We need to keep our confidence high and we want to go into the Semi-Final on the back of a victory."

The Skipper added, "We've had a long break since our last match against Kolkata Thunderbolts on 15 February. We will ensure that we don't lose our rhythm when we play our next game. We've been setting up strategies for our match against Calicut. We've watched their matches in the last two days and have been devising our plans."



When asked about how the team has coped with the absence of Attacker Rohit Kumar, Vipul said, "We have missed Rohit, but we have ensured that George Antony is given enough confidence to carry out his game. And whenever Rohit comes back, our team will be doubly strong. It'll be quite difficult for our opponents, once Rohit is fully fit."

Vipul also expressed his thoughts about the Prime Volleyball League, "There cannot be a better platform than the Prime Volleyball League for Indian volleyball players, especially for the youngsters. This tournament is helping players showcase their skills in the limelight and also make financial gains. With more income, players can acquire better equipment and hire trainers, which will help the players develop their games."

The Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on the Calicut Heroes in their next match on Monday at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI)

