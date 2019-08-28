Indian shooter Gagan Narang
Indian shooter Gagan Narang

These moments are very encouraging: Gagan Narang on winning Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 19:11 IST

New Delhi [india], Aug 28 (ANI): As Gagan Narang gets set to receive Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar, the Indian shooter said these moments are very encouraging in the life of an athlete.
"I think no player starts preparing for a sport while keeping awards in mind. Awards are recognition of your hard work. I think these moments are very encouraging in the lives of athletes and they get motivation to perform even better," Narang told ANI.
"My first award was Arjuna Award which I won in 2005 and this is also a special moment for me as this award is being given to our organisation," he added.
The 36-year-old, under Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation, trains young and budding sports enthusiasts.
Narang feels that India is changing as parents' approach towards sports has changed and are willing to allow their children to opt for sports.
"Our nation is changing in terms of sports, the approaching of parents towards sport is changing. Earlier, people were hesitant to bring their child in sports but now not parents want their children to win an Olympic medal," he said.
The sportsman opined that shooting should be included in the Commonwealth Games 2022.
"It is a very sad news because a sport like shooting, in which India won a lot of medals, has been removed. I think it is unfair and I hope it should be included again," Narang said.
"We focus more on our performance and whether to boycott or not, it is better that the administrators decide. We will be ready to give our best be it performing in Commonwealth or Olympics," he added. (ANI)

