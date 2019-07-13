This 93-year-old man teaches, practices wrestling in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): It is said that age is just a number, and this Madurai native is proof!

An inspiration for many, Palani teaches and practices wrestling at his local 'akhada' in Palanganatham area of the city.

Speaking to ANI, the 93-year-old, who began the institute in 1994, said no machines are used in the exercise regime.

"It has been more than 75 years we have been teaching the technique. I am 93 years old now and even at this age, I still wrestle to keep myself fit and motivate my students," he said.

Palani caters to both old and young men who come to learn the tactics of wrestling from him.

(ANI)

