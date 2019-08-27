This is a month to remember, says shuttler Praneeth

Hyderabad [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth, who won a bronze medal at the World Championships and will be conferred with the Arjuna Award, on Tuesday said that past events have made this a month to remember forever.

"I am really happy. I think this is a month to remember forever. I got Arjuna Award right before the start of the World Championships and that was one of the motivations. I am really happy that I followed it by winning a bronze medal," Praneeth told ANI.

Apart from Praneeth, it was PV Sindhu who brought laurels to the nation as she won the gold medal at the World Championships. Sindhu has now become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Championships.

Praneeth said that they all can get some confidence from Sindhu's achievement.

"Sindhu winning a medal, I think we all can get some confidence out of it and can learn many things because Sindhu has achieved so much," he said.

Praneeth gave a lot of credit to his coach Pullela Gopichand, who also coached Sindhu.

"Gopi Sir was one of the main keys for all the success. I think the way he approaches coaching and the way he is towards badminton, it was the main key for all the success. I am happy that I am training under Gopi Sir," said Praneeth. (ANI)

