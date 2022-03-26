This time India's best team will go to Asian Games to bring gold back: Anup Kumar on Asian Games 2022

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 26 (ANI): The Indian men's kabaddi team has by far been the most consistent one at the Asian Games winning gold medal ever since its inception in the quadrennial event since 1990 in Beijing till Asian Games 2014 in Incheon. But in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, they lost to Iran in the semi-final and had to settle for a bronze.





"In last Asian Games, we lost in kabaddi to Iran. India has never lost in kabaddi since 1990. It was really sad that we lost in the last Asian Games. We know we did not play well and what we were doing well in kabaddi continuously but it got stopped and after this, we will try to do well again. This time India's best team will go to Asian Games and with their best performance they will bring the gold back," said former India kabaddi captain Anup Kumar while speaking to ANI.

Anup Kumar who captained India to World Cup win in 2016 and is also a member of the Asian Games gold medal-winning team in 2010 and 2014 and is hopeful that this time the team's selection will be better and India will be able to bring back the gold medal. (ANI)

