This will motivate children to pursue sports: PM Modi on Bajrang Punia's initiative

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his gratitude towards wrestler Bajrang Punia for participating in the sequel of Meet the Champions.

Under this initiative, Bajrang Punia will visit Aarohi Model School in Panipat and talk to the students about sports and a balanced diet.

Taking to his Twitter, PM Modi wrote in Hindi, "This will not only be an interesting program for the children, but it will also motivate them to pursue sports as well as life. @BajrangPunia



Sir, this effort of yours will also create a new awareness among them regarding nutrition."

Earlier, Punia also took to his Twitter and informed in Hindi, "I am extremely happy that I am going to participate in the sequel of Meet the Champions. On 23rd December, I am coming to the famous Aarohi Model School in Panipat and will talk to the children about sports and a balanced diet there. @PMOIndia, @narendramodi, @ianuragthakur."

Earlier this year, Punia won a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. (ANI)

