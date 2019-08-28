Three MEG boxers win gold medals at Inter Services Boxing championship 2019

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Three Madras Engineer Group (MEG) and Centre boxers gave an impeccable performance in the Inter Services Boxing Championship 2019 and won three gold medals in the tournament.

The tournament took place at Air Force Station, Jalahalli in Bengaluru from August 24 to 26. There were ten boxers per team representing the four teams of Defence Services in 10 weight categories, meaning a total of 40 boxers.

Naib Subedar V Durga Rao, Havildar PL Prasad, and Sapper Sachin were the ones who won gold. Rao also won the best boxer title.

The overall championship was won by Army Red while Army Green had to settle on the second spot. Air Force and Navy clinched the third and fourth positions respectively.

Whereas, in Laser Under-21 European Sailing Championship, Naib Subedar Vishnu Saravanan won a bronze medal. The championship was held at Poland from August 22 to 27 and 136 sailors from 35 countries took part in the Laser category. (ANI)

