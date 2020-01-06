Three NSFs present long-term plan for 2024 and 2028 Olympics

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The National Sports Federations (NSFs) of cycling, swimming and judo on Monday presented their long-term plan for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics during a meeting at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) headquarters.

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) convened at the SAI headquarters for its 46th meeting. Also, financial proposals of 1.5 crore in 10 sports were cleared.

The money was cleared for several athletes from sports like Athletics, Table Tennis, Archery, Para-Badminton, Para-Shooting, Tennis, Cycling, Shooting, Badminton and Wrestling.

The roadmap from the three NSFs included a potential list of international centers where the athletes can go for their specialised training, implementing cutting-edge sports science equipments for better monitoring of the athletes and identification of promising talent for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics.

The roadmap also included creating a program for identifying coaches in India as well as using the centers of excellence identified to keep on developing coaches, expectations from 2024 and 2028 Olympics and roadmap to fulfill those targets and establishing centers of excellence in regions with respect to talent present in each of the sports. (ANI)

