Tiger Woods aims for 3rd win in 2019

Bahamas [USA], Dec 4 (ANI): Golf player Tiger Woods will aim for his third win of the year in the upcoming Hero World Challenge tournament.

Five times winner at Hero World Challenge, Tiger last won it in 2011. In 2019, Woods won the Masters and ZOZO championships.

Coming on top of two very good years, in 2018 and 2019, during which he won three times, including once at a Major, the expectations have grown.

"Interestingly, when I have done well here it has acted like a springboard to my following season. Usually, I have started on the west coast at Torey Pines. Successes at this event have kind of mirrored what I have done at Torey on the west coast. This event really has been a kind of a springboard for me," said Woods in a statement.

"Unfortunately, '16 wasn't very good, I built on '17 and then '18 and now '19. It's incredible what it was when you look back, and what I went through. And here I am now in front of you, as the Masters champion," he added.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, the highest-ranked player in the field this week at No. 3, who just emerged as the European Tour Golfer of the Year, winning the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, will be looking to become the first player since Woods in 2005 and 2006 to win the Hero World Challenge in successive years.

"I'm focusing on this week, I want to defend and I want to finish the year strong. Nothing better than finishing with three in a row so my mind is on this week so once it's over I'll focus on that," said Rahm. (ANI)

