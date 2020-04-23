Time to stand together and beat this virus: Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Former Olympian boxer Akhil Kumar, who is currently serving in Haryana Police, on Thursday said the coronavirus crisis is the time to stand together and defeat COVID-19.

"When I used to play, my strategy for my opponent was different, I plan everything according to my opponent. But here as a police officer, things are completely different. It is social responsibility in the ring, we play for the country to earn a medal. Here, we serve the country and our citizens. So, the feeling is the same only work has changed," Akhil told ANI.

The 39-year-old veteran advised people to adhere to the government guidelines and stay at home.

"In this time of the pandemic, we policemen are serving for the nation and it is our responsibility to stand for our country and citizens and I feel proud by serving nation. This is the time when one and all should help each other to beat this virus and this is not the time to fight with each other. Staying at home is the only medium to beat this virus so it is my request to all, please be at home and be safe," Kumar, who is serving as an ACP, added.

The 2006 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist feels the attacks on frontline warriors of the disease should stop and urged citizens to behave responsibly with them.

"Those who are attacking police and medical staff should not do that. This is our moral responsibility for the nation to behave responsibly and follow government guidelines. Some bad elements are doing this but this is not good we should stand with the government and administration and follow what they are saying," he said.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been shifted to next year due to the ongoing pandemic worldwide.

Talking about the postponement of Olympics Akhil said, "Our athletes should utilise this time nicely, and I am sure they must be doing it. SAI and Federation have started online coaching and conditioning classes which are really good. This will help athletes to groom and rectify their mistakes. They should also focus on mental conditioning."

"Olympics has given time to our athletes to train well and I am sure our athletes will do that. The postponement was the only option so they took the right decision. Now it is time for our athletes to be fit and do well once things become normal," he added.

Talking about boxer Dingko Singh, who is suffering from liver cancer, he said, "Dingko is a great boxer. He is my senior, I have seen him in the boxing ring where his passion for boxing was paramount. Today, when he is struggling with a disease we are all with him. Federation and Ministry of Sports are taking care of his wellness. I wish and pray that he will overcome his illness soon."

Dingko Singh, who is currently in Imphal, said the doctors had asked him to undergo radiation but it can only be done in Delhi. But due to the nationwide lockdown enforced until May 3, he was unable to travel.

Now, SpiceJet's air ambulance will fly Asian Games gold medallist boxer from Imphal to Delhi to help him resume his treatment for liver cancer. (ANI)

