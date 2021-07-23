Tokyo 2020: Animated film inspired by Olympic values set for worldwide release

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 23 (ANI): The short animated film "Tomorrow's Leaves", which opened the Annecy International Animated Film Festival last month, is all set for a worldwide release on Friday, the day of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Commissioned by the Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH), and produced by the Academy Award-nominated Yoshiaki Nishimura of Studio Ponoc, the film provides a fresh perspective on the Olympic values of excellence, friendship, and respect.

The hand-drawn film by Japanese animation company Studio Ponoc will have a special limited theatrical release in Tokyo, Japan, and worldwide distribution from Friday onwards.



Following its world premiere at the opening ceremony of the Annecy Festival 2021 in France, the world's largest animated film festival, "Tomorrow's Leaves" will now be available for viewing around the world.

"We wanted to celebrate the Olympic spirit with an entirely new audience, especially young people, through a different kind of artistic project," said Angelita Teo, Director of the OFCH, in an official release.

"To lead up to the cultural programme at Tokyo 2020, we decided to explore animation to express the Olympic values of excellence, friendship and respect. This film is a work of art to inspire future generations, with a message about the importance of collaboration and care for the environment," she added.

Among the limited theatrical releases worldwide will be special screenings at the Tokyo Skytree, a stunning aerial location in the Tobu Tower, one of the most famous tourist spots in Tokyo, as well as free screenings at the United Cinema in Toyosu near Tokyo, between July 23 and 29.

Other film festivals that have expressed interest in screening the film including the BFI London Film Festival, the Cinekid Festival 2021 in Amsterdam and the Newport Beach Film Festival in California. (ANI)

