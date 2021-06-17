Tokyo 2020: Indian Olympic Association names MPL, Amul as sponsors

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday entered a sponsorship agreement with MPL Sports Foundation as the 'Principal Sponsor' covering the Tokyo Olympic Games, 2022 Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

In a statement issued by IOA chief Narinder Batra and secretary Rajeev Mehta, IOA said MPL has joined hands with them for one and a half years.

"We are delighted to inform you that the IOA has entered a sponsorship agreement with MPL Sports Foundation as the 'Principal Sponsor' covering the Tokyo Olympic Games, 2022 Asian Games & Commonwealth Games," read the statement.



According to the statement, through this sponsorship, MPL will pay a total of Rs 8.00 Crores (Rs Eight Crores) to IOA and in addition to this sports kit for the 2022 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games Indian contingent will also be supplied by them.

"Amul, who has supported us in the previous games also has come forward to support IOA for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Amul's sponsorship is for Rs 1.00 Crore (Rs One crore) for a period till 31st December, 2021," the statement added.

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

