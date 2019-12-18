Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival to exhibit work of 200 Japanese calligraphers

Tokyo [Japan], Dec 18 (ANI): The ancient art of calligraphy is alive in Japan and will make its appearance next year as part of the Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival celebration to welcome the Games.

The next year will feature a comprehensive exhibition featuring calligraphic works of more than 200 of Japan's most prominent calligraphers.

Titled Nature in Japan - Spirit of "Sho", the show will run from April 25 to May 10, 2020, just a few months before the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

What's more, calligraphy by children and persons with impairments will also be on display.

The unique Japanese calligraphy culture and the spirit of "Sho" will be presented to foreigners to deepen their understanding of this ancient art form.

The event constitutes one of the co-hosted programmes of the Tokyo 2020 Nippon Festival, a collaboration between Tokyo 2020, local governments and cultural/arts groups nationwide which aims to showcase Japan's proud culture and performing arts to people in Japan and across the world. (ANI)

