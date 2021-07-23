Tokyo 2020: World No 1 skeet shooter Amber Hill withdraws from Olympics after testing COVID positive

London [UK], July 22 (ANI): World number one skeet shooter Amber Hill has withdrawn from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK, prior to her departure.

Amber, 23, was due to compete in the Women's Olympic Skeet competition, in which she was a finalist in Rio 2016. No replacement athlete has been selected in Amber's place, the British Olympic Association confirmed.

Amber, who is currently number one in the world in her discipline, said in the release: "There are no words to describe how I'm feeling right now. After five years of training and preparation, I'm absolutely devastated to say that last night I received a positive Covid-19 test, meaning I've had to withdraw from Team GB's shooting team."



"Although I don't have any symptoms, I will now isolate as per the Government guidance. I would like to wish the best of luck to all of Team GB who are out in Tokyo, especially the shooting team who have supported me massively throughout my career. I will be back from this, but right now I need some time to reflect and take in what has happened."

Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England, said: "My heart goes out to Amber, and we're just sad for her that she is unable to join us in Tokyo. She is an incredibly gifted athlete and we dearly hope to see her again at a future Olympic Games."

Shooting Team Leader, Steven Seligmann, said: "This is an incredibly sad situation for Amber after she's worked so hard to earn her Olympic place for Team GB. Our focus is to now make sure Amber is kept safe and well, both physically and mentally, and we have the support in place to help her through this difficult period." (ANI)

