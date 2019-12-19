Tokyo Olympic quota winners maintain winning spree at national shooting championship for rifle, pistol

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota winners on Wednesday continued their winning momentum at the ongoing 63rd National Shooting championship for rifle and pistol in Bhopal.

Sanjeev Rajput, Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker, and Aishwary Singh Tomar all managed to display their winning performances.

Divyansh Panwar had won the air rifle competition on the opening day of the competition. Following his lead, senior shooter Sanjeev Rajput won the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) while Rahi won the women's 25m pistol competition.

Both of them registered top scores in qualification through to the finals.

Sanjeev, who was representing Haryana, shot a solid 1,176 to top qualification before a sublime 459.6 to seal gold while Maharashtra's Rahi shot 41 in the final to dominate Manu Bhaker who shot 32 for the silver.

Rahi shot 589 to top qualification and Manu shot 582 to follow her through to the finals.

Manu also managed to win the junior women's 25m Pistol gold while Aishwary Tomar, who had won the junior Air Rifle earlier in the championships, won the junior men's 3P with a 455 in the final.

The teenager from Madhya Pradesh had also shot a fine 1175 in qualification. (ANI)

