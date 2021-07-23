Tokyo Olympics: 20 athletes and six officials to be part of Indian contingent for opening ceremony

Tokyo [Japan], July 22 (ANI): Twenty-six members from the Indian contingent will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics scheduled to be held on Friday in view of the COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.

Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Sutirtha Mukherjee, and G Sathiyan from the Table Tennis team will attend the ceremony. Amit, Ashish Kumar, Mary Kom are among the eight boxers who will be present at the function. Six Indian officials will take part in the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, Indian Hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will also be there along with the above-mentioned athletes as he is the flag bearer along with Mary Kom.



Archers, shooters, shuttlers, and hockey players (except Manpreet) among others from the Indian contingent will not be attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony.

Earlier in the day, sources in the know of the developments told ANI that Manpreet (hockey), the eight boxers, four table tennis players, two rowers, one gymnast, among others will be present along with six officials. Notably, all those who are asked to skip the opening ceremony have their respective events the following day.

In the ceremony, India is at serial number 21 in the march past. The sequence of march past is as per the Japanese alphabet and only six officials can participate from each participating nation.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (ANI)

