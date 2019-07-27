Tokyo Olympics 2020 logo
Tokyo Olympics 2020 logo

Tokyo Olympics 2020 to have Table Tennis mixed doubles

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 20:26 IST

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): For the first time in the Olympic Games' history, men and women will compete together in a new Table Tennis mixed doubles event in Tokyo 2020.
The Twitter handle of The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games said, "On This Day in 2020: For the first time in Olympic history, men and women will compete together and compete for gold in the new Table Tennis mixed doubles event."

Table Tennis made its debut in Olympics during the 1988 edition in Seoul with men's and women's singles and doubles. The 2008 Games in Beijing saw men's and women's singles and team events.
International Table Tennis Federation was founded in 1926 and is one of the largest governing bodies of the sport. (ANI)

