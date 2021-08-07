Tokyo Olympics: Aditi Ashok deserves a standing ovation for her exemplary performance, says Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Golfer Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal after finishing a brilliant 4th in the women's individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. And Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said she deserves a standing ovation for her exemplary performance.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur said: "India's 1st woman golfer to finish 4th at Olympics Games! Aditi Ashok, deserves a standing ovation for her exemplary performance at #Tokyo2020. You played consistently well, had us holding our breath till the end @aditigolf ! You created history, best wishes ahead."



Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, also praised Aditi and tweeted: "Aditi Ashok, you missed the Olympic medal by a whisker but you have finished at 4th spot at #Tokyo2020 ! We are proud of your achievement @aditigolf and best wishes for your future journey! #Cheer4India."

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed a famous fourth on fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australia's Hannah Green and Denmark's Pedersen who tied for fifth. The Indian finished the final day with 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. World Number one, the United States of America's Nelly Korda clinched gold with 17 under par.

Taking to Twitter, even the official Olympics account praised her effort. "Shout-out to Aditi Ashok: 200th player in the world, Her caddie at #Tokyo2020 was her mother, Fought until the end for a medal in #Golf #IND." (ANI)

