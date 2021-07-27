Tokyo Olympics: American gymnast Simone Biles pulls out of team competition

Tokyo [Japan], July 27 (ANI): American gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out from the rest of the team final of the Tokyo Olympics.

The reigning champion will play no further part in Tuesday's final, reported Olympics.com. Biles' withdrawal is a major blow for the US team.

Last week, Biles became the first Olympic athlete to have her own customized hashtag emoji on Twitter

Earlier, British tennis player Andy Murray withdrew himself from the men's singles event of the Tokyo Olympics.

Murray was defending his Olympic gold medal but the British player decided to pull out in order to manage his workload.



However, he will continue to compete for Team GB in the men's doubles tournament with Joe Salisbury.

"I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe," said Murray in an official statement.

Murray had won Olympic gold at the London 2012 Games and Rio 2016 Games.

Also, American golfer Bryson DeChambeau and world No. 1 Jon Rahm are taking no further part in the Tokyo Olympics as they tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)







