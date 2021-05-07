Tokyo Olympics: Anjum Moudgil completes COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil has completed her COVID-19 vaccination by taking her second jab as she gears up for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.



Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "Had my second jab of Vaccine today. First one was done on basis of being employed in Police and second on basis of Olympics. Thank you

@RaninderSingh sir for arranging this for all of us during the camp before leaving for our final stages of preparation for Tokyo ! #vaccinated."





Meanwhile, as part of the plans to ensure safe and secure Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pfizer Inc. and its partner BioNTech SE to donate doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to Games participants from National Olympic and Paralympic Committees around the world.



National Olympic Committees (NOCs) will work with their local governments to coordinate local distribution in accordance with each country's vaccination guidelines and consistent with local regulations.



The IOC and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) are working with the NOCs and National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) to encourage and assist their athletes, officials and Games stakeholders residing in their territories to get vaccinated in their home countries in line with national immunisation guidelines, before they go to Japan.



According to the organisers, based on the feedback from the NOCs and NPCs, it is expected that a significant proportion of Games participants will have been vaccinated before arriving in Japan. The new MoU adds to these efforts. (ANI)

