Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju praise Lovlina Borgohain after boxer wins bronze

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Law and Justice, praised India boxer Lovlina Borgohain after she won the bronze medal in the women's welterweight category (64-69kg) at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Thakur wrote: "Lovlina, you gave your best punch! India is extremely proud of what you have achieved ! You've achieved a medal in your first Olympics; the journey has just begun!"

Rijiju also took to Twitter and wrote: "Well done @LovlinaBorgohai ! #Boxing #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India Dear @LovlinaBorgohai you have made our country proud! Congratulations on winning Olympic Bronze medal! We are extremely proud of your achievement! #Cheer4India."

He further tweeted: Dear @LovlinaBorgohai, you have made our country proud! Hearty congratulations on winning Olympic Bronze medal! We are extremely proud of your achievement! #Cheer4India."

Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Borgohain by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilist as she stamped her dominance.

Lovlina started round one with a good strategy as she didn't let the Turkish boxer take charge. But soon, Busenaz showed her class and demolished the defence of the Indian as judges ruled the round in her favour.

The second round started just where the first one left as Surmeneli dominated all the way through it. And to make it worse for Borgohain, she sustained a penalty in that round. The last round was more ruthless and clinical from Busenaz as she brutally buried any chances the 23-year-old Indian had of making a comeback. (ANI)