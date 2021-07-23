Tokyo Olympics: Anurag Thakur and other MPs cheer for Indian athletes

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur along with other MPs outside Parliament on Thursday showed a 'victory punch' and chanted 'Jai Hind' as they cheered for the Indian athletes and players participating in Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Thakur also urged people to shoot videos with their friends and families to encourage the Indian contingent. "We want to encourage and motivate our athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics. We want to tell players that every individual of the country is with them. MPs from different parties cheered for them when they came out of Parliament," Thakur told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Anurag Thakur started a new initiative #HumaraVictoryPunch to boost the morale of Indian athletes in the Olympics. The Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the event will run up to August 8. The Olympic games were to be held last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thakur posted a video on Twitter and he captioned the post as: "Tag 5 friends/family members to show your support for the Indian Olympics Team. I nominate @KirenRijiju, @virendersehwag, @akshaykumar, @NSaina, and @vijayshekhar."

In the video, Thakur says: "India! India! We are trying our best to cheer for our athletes and 'Yeh Hai Humara Victory Punch'. Let's come together and increase the morale of our athletes. You have to cheer our athletes by getting together with your friends and families."

"Post your videos of cheering the athletes, nominate five people to do the same, and make this initiative a people's movement," he added.

A total of 127 athletes across 18 sports disciplines from India are participating in Olympics. This is the biggest-ever contingent India is sending to any Olympics. The 69 cumulative events across the 18 sport disciplines that India will participate in are also the highest ever for the country. (ANI)