Tokyo Olympics: Avinash Sable fails to qualify for final in men's 3000m steeplechase

Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI): India's Avinash Mukund Sable failed to qualify for the men's 3000m steeplechase final here at Olympic Stadium on Friday.

Running in heat 2, Sable finished with a timing of 8:18.12 on 7th position and improved on the National Record of 8:20.20. He had clocked his PB at 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships earlier this year in Patiala.



Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya topped the heat with 8:12.25 and Ethiopia's Wale Getnet came second. Along with the top two, Ahmed Abdelwahed of Italy qualified for the final.

The first three in each heat qualified for the finals and the next 6 fastest (all heats combined) advanced to the Final. The Final will take place at Olympic Stadium on August 2.

Sable tried to be a pace-setter for almost one and a half lap in the run but soon Abraham and Getnet took the lead from Indian. (ANI)

