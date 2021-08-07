Tokyo Olympics: BCCI announces cash reward for medal winners; Neeraj Chopra to get Rs 1 cr

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah on Saturday announced a Rs 1 crore cash reward for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra after his historic gold medal-winning feat in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Jay Shah also announced that Indian athletes Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Dahiya who have won silver medals in the Games will get Rs 50 lakh each from BCCI.

The governing body of cricket will give Rs 25 lakh each to bronze medal winners -- shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

Also, the Indian men's hockey team will get Rs 1.25 crore for their sensational show which saw them claiming a medal after 41 years in the sport.

"INR 1 Cr. - First place medal medallist@Neeraj_chopra1 50 lakh each - Second place medal medallists @mirabai_chanu& Ravi Kumar Dahiya 25 lakh each - Third place medal medallists @Pvsindhu1, @LovlinaBorgohai.@BajrangPunia INR 1.25 Cr. -@TheHockeyIndia men's team @SGanguly99, @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv," Jay Shah tweeted.

Jay Shah said the athletes have made India proud by finishing on the podium in the Tokyo Olympics

"Our athletes have made the country proud by finishing on the podium at @Tokyo2020. The @BCCI acknowledges their stellar efforts and we are delighted to announce cash prizes for the medallists," he added.

The Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju applauded the efforts of BCCI and said the body has been extremely helpful in preparation for Tokyo Olympics.

"Excellent gesture by @BCCI for the Olympic Medalists! From the beginning, BCCI has been extremely helpful in preparation for the #Tokyo2020 Olympics and contributed wisely for the management. Thank you @JayShah for your positive initiative to support the Olympic Sports," Rijiju tweeted.

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday created history as he became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold. (ANI)