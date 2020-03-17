Tokyo Olympics boxing qualifiers for Europe suspended due to coronavirus

Lausanne [Switzerland], Mar 17 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the Tokyo Olympics boxing qualifiers for Europe have been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The European qualifiers had already commenced on March 14, but the IOC informed that they would end after Tuesday's evening session. The European qualifiers were slated to end on March 24.

The European qualifiers were being held in the Copper Box at London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It was going on without spectators, but now it has been suspended.

The IOC also informed that the American and final world qualifying boxing tournaments for upcoming Olympics have also been suspended.

"The BTF eventually took the decision to suspend the event today, amid increasing global travel restrictions and quarantine measures, in order to allow the participants from over 60 countries to adjust their travel plans and return home," the IOC said in an official statement.

"The BTF will continue to evaluate the situation daily, aiming to complete the distribution of the remaining Tokyo 2020 boxing quota places in May and June," it added.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 are slated to take place from July 24-August 9. (ANI)

