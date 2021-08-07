Tokyo Olympics, Day 15: Golfer Aditi Ashok, Bajrang, Neeraj Chopra aim for medals (Preview)

Tokyo [Japan], August 6 (ANI): Golfer Diksha Dagar will kick start Day 15 for India in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics but all eyes will be on Aditi Ashok as she aims for a medal on Saturday.

Golfer Aditi is currently ranked second after another stellar performance in Round 3 in the women's individual stroke play.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed second on twelve-under 201 ahead of a New Zealander, an Australian, a Japanese, and a Danish golfer (203) -- who all are tied on third place. The Indian finished round three with 68 (-3) for Day 3 here at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had progressed for the men's final on Wednesday after attaining an automatic qualification.

Neeraj Chopra who was throwing the javelin in 15th position in the group threw a monstrous throw of 86.65m and automatically qualified for the final after just his first attempt.



Neeraj will again be in action as he eyes to finish the Tokyo 2020 campaign on a high on Saturday.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia beginning his Tokyo 2020 campaign, won both games comprehensively. The Indian wrestler first defeated Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan in the 1/8 Final and then beat Iran's Morteza Ghiasi Cheka by pinning him down to the mat (victory by fall) in the 1/4 Final.

However, Bajrang had to face a crushing defeat in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics at the hands of Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the men's freestyle 65kg event.

The Indian wrestler will now play for Bronze on Saturday. (ANI)







