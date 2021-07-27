Tokyo Olympics, Day 4: Men's Hockey team, Lovlina Borgohain shine, shooters disappoint (Review)

Tokyo [Japan], July 27 (ANI): India might not have put up a spectacular show on Tuesday but the men's Hockey team returned to winning ways as fans had something to celebrate in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Following a 1-7 loss against Australia, the Indian men's Hockey team bounced back in style as they outclassed Spain 3-0 in their third match of the Tokyo Olympics.

It was Rupinder Pal Singh (15', 51') and Simranjeet Singh (14') who scored for India while PR Sreejesh ensured a clean sheet to bring India's Olympics campaign back on track.

Moreover, in another good show, boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) stormed into the quarter-finals of the women's welterweight (69-75kg) category after defeating Nadine Apetz of Germany in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Also, the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated Great Britain's duo of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in crucial badminton final Group A Play Stage game.



Pair of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker on Tuesday started India's charge with a win as they progressed to the Qualification stage 2 of the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

However, the duo failed to qualify for the medal match as they finished at the seventh spot in Qualification stage 2.

The second Indian pair of Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Deswal could not make it beyond the first qualification round, finishing 17thwith a score of 564. The two Indian pairs in the 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event also could not progress beyond the first round of qualification.

Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar shot a combined 626.5 for a 12thplace finish while Deepak Kumar and Anjum Moudgil shot 623.8 to also finish outside the top eight at 18thspot.

The string of defeats continued as India paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal also crashed out of the men's singles event after losing his Round 3 match against current world champion Ma Long. (ANI)

