Tokyo Olympics, Day 9: Sindhu, Indian men's hockey team headline India's show (Review)

Tokyo [Japan], August 1 (ANI): Ace badminton player PV Sindhu and the Indian men's hockey team stole the show on Sunday, the day nine of the Tokyo Olympics with both winning their respective games.

While Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals as she defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match, the Indian men's hockey team reach the semi-finals of the Games for the first time in the 21st century.

Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

On the other hand, the Indian men's hockey team reached the semi-final of the Olympics after defeating Great Britain 3-1 on Sunday.

In the morning, boxer Satish Kumar bowed out of the competition after losing against Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jalolov in the quarter-finals of the men's super heavyweight (+91kg) category.

Top seed Bakhodir Jalolov dominated the bout in all three rounds as he won by an anonymous 5-0 decision on Sunday.

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott currently are in 22nd place after completing the cross country course with 11.20 points.

Fouaad Mirza, one of the top 10 finishers after Dressage currently has 39.20 penalty points in total (dressage and cross country) with the jumping event scheduled for August 2.

Golfer Anirban Lahiri ended his Tokyo Olympics journey as he finished at Tied 42nd in the men's competition. (ANI)