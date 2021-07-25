Tokyo Olympics: Dominos India announces lifetime free pizza for Mirabai Chanu

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): In a sweet gesture, Pizza chain Domino's has announced that they would be offering weightlifter Mirabai Chanu "free pizza" for the rest of her life.

Mirabai Chanu opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

After the feat, the restaurant chain said they never want Mirabai Chanu to wait to eat a Pizza.

"What is common between India's Olympic medal Second place medaland everytime you say you'll just have one of pizza ? "It's just the first of manyyyyy," dominos_india tweeted.

"Aapne kaha, aur humne sunn liya. We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat Slice of pizza again so we're treating her to FREE Domino's pizza for life! #PizzasForLife," it added.



On Saturday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the state government will be giving a cash award of Rs 1 crore to weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

Chanu lifted a total of 202 kg (87kg in snatch and 115kg in clean and jerk) during her four successful attempts in the competition

Chanu had said earlier in the day that it is a dream come true and also thanked the entire country for praying for her victory.

Mirabai Chanu also said her silver medal win in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics will inspire girls to take up the sport.

"My dream of winning the medal has been achieved. I learned after my defeat in the Rio Olympics, changed my technique, and worked hard," said Chanu in a virtual press conference organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"My win will change things for sure as in weightlifting not many girls participate. After this, I want every girl to take weightlifting as a sport. In further tournaments, I want there should be maximum participation from the girls. I feel now more girls will take up the sport of weightlifting," she added. (ANI)

