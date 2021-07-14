Tokyo Olympics: Herbalife joins MPL, Amul and JSW as sponsor for Indian contingent

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Nine days ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday roped in global nutrition company Herbalife as one of its sponsors.

"We are happy to inform you about one more sponsorship which is confirmed by Global Nutrition company -- Herbalife for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games since our last update to you on June 17," said Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA.

"Herbalife has confirmed to us sponsorship of Rs 2.25 crore to IOA," he added.



In June, the IOA had announced that JSW Group had been roped in as a sponsor for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This came a day after IOA entered a sponsorship agreement with MPL Sports Foundation as the 'Principal Sponsor' covering the Tokyo Olympic Games, 2022 Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.



In a statement issued by IOA chief Narinder Batra and secretary Rajeev Mehta, the IOA said Parth Jindal, CEO of JSW, had confirmed the sponsorship of Rs 1 crore to the governing body.

"We are happy to inform you about one more sponsorship offer which is confirmed with JSW Group for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games since our last update to you on June 17," read a statement.

"Parth Jindal, CEO of JSW has confirmed to us for the sponsorship of Rs 1.00 crore to IOA," it added.

As per the IOA, MPL will pay a total of Rs 8 crore to IOA and in addition to this sports kit for the 2022 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent will also be supplied by them.

Moreover, Amul also has come forward to support IOA for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Amul's sponsorship is for Rs 1 crore for a period till December 31, 2021.

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

