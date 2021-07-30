Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina told me not to worry as she'll return with gold, says father

Golaghat (Assam) [India], July 30 (ANI): Lovlina Borgohain's father Tiken on Friday said her daughter has assured him that she will be returning with a gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina (69kg) assured India a bronze medal after storming into the semi-finals of the women's welterweight (64-69kg) category on Friday.

"I want to congratulate her for winning the quarter-final. After the bout, Lovlina called me and said that you guys don't worry, I will come back with a gold medal. I don't switch on the television when Lovlina's bout is going on. When she lost in the Commonwealth Games, from then onwards I have stopped switching on the television to watch her bouts," Lovlina's father Tiken told reporters.



Borgohain defeated Nien-Chin Chen by a split decision of 4-1. Five judges gave split decisions in the first round but following two rounds, all judges anonymously stamped Lovlina's dominance.

Pugilist Borgohain after the bout said that she is very happy to take revenge against Nien-Chin Chen as the latter had defeated her four times before the Tokyo Olympics' quarter-final bout.

"I had lost four times against my opponent earlier, I wanted to prove myself and I needed it to prove it to myself. I wanted to take the revenge of losing four times against her. I had no set strategy, I just went in with instinct. I am feeling very happy, I played to my potential," said Lovlina in a virtual press conference organised by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). (ANI)

