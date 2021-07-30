Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom has inspired me and millions of young girls and boys, says Bhavani Devi

Tokyo [Japan], July 30 (ANI): India's first fencer at the Olympics CA Bhavani Devi penned a heartfelt appreciation note to Indian boxing great MC Mary Kom after she exited from Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Bhavani stated that the six-time World Champion has inspired millions of young girls and boys in the country.

"I Salute @MangteC ma'am has inspired me & millions of young Girls and Boys of our country to buckle up & take a shot at their Dreams. An epitome of age is just a number & motherhood only makes a woman stronger in mind & body! Thankyou for encouraging the youths #cheer4India," She wrote.



Mary Kom, the face of India's boxing contingent, faced a shocking defeat -- split decision -- at the hands of Colombia's Ingrit Valencia to bow out from the round of 16 at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Valencia got off to a flyer as she won the first round. Four out of the five judges gave her a 10 while one had a 9 for her showing.

Mary Kom came back with a flurry of punches on Valencia to win the second round but the Rio Olympics bronze medallist maintained the lead. In the third round also, Mary Kom gave her best, but in the end, it was just not enough on the day. (ANI)

