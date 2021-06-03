Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi held review meeting regarding preparation of athletes, says Rijiju

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Thursday informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting over the preparation of athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Rijiju also said the Prime Minister has appealed to everyone to cheer for the Indian athletes in the upcoming Games.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a review meeting over the preparation of athletes for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The PM has appealed to all to cheer for the athletes," said Rijiju while unveiling India's Olympic uniform.



Last week, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had confirmed that its entire contingent bound for the Olympics will be vaccinated against Covid-19 before the Tokyo Games.

The IOA also said its entire contingent has at least received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while some have been fully vaccinated as well.

"The Indian Olympic Association, therefore, is confirming to IOC and Tokyo Organising Committee its commitment and pledge to follow all necessary precautions and guidelines, ensuring that all the participants through the Indian Olympic Association for the Tokyo Olympics including athletes, technical officials, and delegate members will follow all precautions and will be vaccinated before leaving for Japan, presently each of the above has had the first vaccination and 2nd will happen as per vaccination protocols," the IOA had said in an official statement.

"We thank the Government of India for their support in securing vaccinations for each of the contingent members and any representatives from India," it added.

On May 22, the IOA had informed that 19 Olympic-bound athletes had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and hence they were fully vaccinated against the virus. 131 athletes and 13 para-athletes had received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 17 athletes and 2 para-athletes had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as of May 20. 23 members of the coaching staff had received both doses of the vaccine while 87 members had taken the first dose of the vaccine. (ANI)

