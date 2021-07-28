Tokyo Olympics: Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker to resume India's challenge in shooting

Tokyo [Japan], July 28 (ANI): India's Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker will resume India's shooting challenge at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics, when they take the field in the first precision round of qualification in the Women's 25M Pistol competition on Thursday at the Asaka Shooting range.

The precision round is slated to begin at 5.30 am IST. Rahi, fresh from an ISSF World Cup stage gold in Osijek, Croatia, leading up to the Games and Manu, will have to go through two days of qualification on Thursday and Friday before the top eight are separated after the second rapid-fire round.



The 44-strong women's Sport Pistol field on day six of the Olympic Shooting competition closely resembles the Air Pistol competition of day two and will have all the finalists of that event, barring the Chinese who have changed personnel.

India too has the experienced Rahi, also the reigning Asian Games champion, in place of Yashaswini Deswal who played the Air Pistol event, to accompany Manu.

The 15-member squad has six starts to go and is still searching for its first shooting medal at the Games. (ANI)

