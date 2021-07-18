Tokyo Olympics: Strict eye on nutrition value of food items available in Games Village

Tokyo [Japan], July 18 (ANI): With just five days to go for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the organisers are making sure that athletes in the Games Village get proper meals according to their needs so that the players could remain in the best of shape during the showpiece event.

An 88 member Indian contingent including 54 athletes arrived in Tokyo on Sunday for the upcoming Olympic Games which gets underway from July 23.

Athletes and support staff in eight disciplines Badminton, Archery, Hockey, Judo, Swimming, Weightlifting, Gymnastics, and Table Tennis arrived in Tokyo.

They were tested on their arrival at the Tokyo airport and the Badminton and Table Tennis contingent have been cleared to travel to Games Village.

The food items given to athletes have a proper division of nutritional value. Athletes can easily look for the protein, fat, or carbohydrate present in the meal before picking up what to eat.







Meanwhile, the Indian Boxing team spearheaded by Amit Panghal and Mary Kom also arrived in Tokyo on Sunday from Italy.

The India boxers had trained hard for the showpiece event in Italy and departed for Tokyo on Saturday.

The men's boxing side comprises number one and Asian Games champion Panghal (52kg), Manish Kaushik (63kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), and Satish Kumar (+91kg).

The women's squad includes Mary Kom (51kg), Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), and Pooja Rani (75kg).

The first batch of Indian athletes was given a formal send-off on Saturday at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The athletes were addressed and sent their best wishes by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, and Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The ceremony on Saturday was also attended by Narinder Dhruv Batra, President, Indian Olympic Association; Rajeev Mehta, Secretary-General, Indian Olympic Association, and Sandip Pradhan, Director-General, SAI among other dignitaries To ensure safety of players, entry into the event was only allowed of dignitaries and other officials who had a negative COVID test report.

Tokyo Olympics will begin on July 23 and the Games will run up to August 8 this year. The event was slated to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

