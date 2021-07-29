Tokyo Olympics: Swimmer Sajan Prakash finishes 46th in men's 100m Butterfly Heats

Tokyo [Japan], July 29 (ANI): India swimmer Sajan Prakash on Thursday failed to qualify for the semi-final of the men's 100m butterfly event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Indian swimmer finished at second place in Heat 2 clocking 53.45 seconds just 0.06 seconds behind the leader. Sajan finished 46th overall out of 55 swimmers.

Earlier this week, Sajan had missed the qualification mark in the men's 200m butterfly event. The Indian finished at fourth place in 1:57.22 seconds in Heat 2 of the event.



He finished 24th overall and failed to make the cut as the top 16 qualified for the next round.

On Sunday, young Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel failed to qualify for the 100m backstroke semi-finals of the showpiece event.

Srihari recorded a time of 54.31 seconds in men's 100m backstroke Heat 3. The young swimmer finished fifth in Heat 3 but finished 27th overall.

On the other hand, Maana failed to qualify for the 100m backstroke semi-finals on Sunday. The young Indian swimmer recorded 1:05:20 seconds in the Heat 1. (ANI)

