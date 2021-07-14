Tokyo Olympics: The Games will unite the world in all our diversity, says IOC chief Bach

Tokyo [Japan], July 14 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will open nine days from now on July 23. The meeting was also attended by Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko.

After the meeting, the IOC President in a release said: "I would like to express my heartfelt respect and gratitude to the Government and the people of Japan for welcoming us.

"There are nine days left until the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Athletes from all over the world are now arriving into Tokyo. The Games will unite the world in all our diversity. They will show that we are stronger together in all our solidarity.



"The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee has done a fantastic job in preparing for these Games and to make Tokyo the best-prepared Olympic city ever. Achieving this was only possible because of the fantastic volunteers and their dedicated staff. The IOC is sitting in the same boat and we are rowing in the same direction, enjoying the full support of the Government of Japan."

"Eighty-five per cent of the athletes and officials who will live in the Olympic Village, and almost 100 percent of the IOC Members and IOC staff, are either vaccinated or immune. The percentage of vaccinated international media representatives is between 70 per cent and 80 per cent.

"These Games will be followed by billions of people around the globe. They will admire what the Japanese people have achieved under these difficult circumstances."

In addition, the IOC was informed by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee about the 8,000+ people involved in the Games who travelled to Japan between July 1 and 13. All were subject to the Tokyo 2020 screening testing regime, and all underwent pre-departure tests and health checks. Only three tested positive for COVID-19 after arrival and were immediately isolated, while the close contacts have been subject to the relevant quarantine measures.

On Tuesday the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Village officially opened its doors and began welcoming the world's best athletes ahead of this year's Games, which will take place between July 23 and August 8. Over 11,000 athletes from 205 National Olympic Committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will compete in the Games, with the majority staying in the Olympic Village situated in the picturesque Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo. (ANI)

