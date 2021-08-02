Tokyo Olympics: Was literally blank when I won final point in bronze medal match, says Sindhu

Tokyo [Japan], August 2 (ANI): After winning a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics in the women's singles event, India shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday revealed she was left blank after winning the final point and it took her five-six seconds to realise what she had achieved.

Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match.

"Well, I am very happy and of course, getting a medal for the country is a proud moment. That too, back-to-back, in Rio, it was silver and now it is bronze, so I am very happy," said Sindhu during a virtual press conference organised by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday.

"Well, during the bronze medal match, initially after the semifinals, I was a little sad. My coach and physio told me that it is not over yet. There were mixed emotions after the semi-final, should I be sad or should I be happy that I have another chance? On the day of the bronze medal match, I woke up and thought to myself that I need to give my best. Getting a medal for the country at the Olympics is a very big thing," she added.

While replying to an ANI query on the conversations between her and the coach Park Tae-sang before the bronze medal match, Sindhu said: "Well, I was sad after the semifinal. We were all in tears, that was the time we had to control and be strong. My coach Park and physio motivated me and supported me. They told me that there is one more match to go and they told me that I cannot be sad as I have one more opportunity. They kept saying that I need to keep on preparing and coach Park told me that there is a big difference between the bronze medal and the fourth position. The next day I was like I need to do my best."

"Well, BAI has really helped me a lot. I am thankful to them, whatever needed and whenever needed, they have always been there. Whenever I needed something, it was done immediately. All my needs were taken care of, I am thankful to them. Their role is a lot, I also dedicate this medal to them," she added.

Sindhu defeated Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match that lasted for 52 minutes. Sindhu had earlier returned with a silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016.

"Until the last point, we decided that it was not over yet even though I was leading. After the final point was over, I was literally blank. It is a big moment, I hugged my coach after the match was over, he has had a bring contribution. After 5-6 seconds, I shouted," said Sindhu.

"There is time for Paris Olympics, just want to enjoy this moment right now. I will dedicate this medal to my family and fans, I missed all of them here. I am sure virtually, everybody has been showing me the love and blessing me with their wishes," added the 26-year-old.

Before the Olympics, PV Sindhu during an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that she would have ice cream after returning from the Games.

When asked whether she has decided which flavour ice-cream she will have, Sindhu, said: "I haven't decided what ice-cream I will have, but I will indeed have it."

The 26-year-old Sindhu is now just the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals. Wrestler Sushil Kumar also has two medals as he returned with a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics 2008 and a silver at the London Olympics 2012. (ANI)