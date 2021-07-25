Tokyo Olympics: Women's 10M Air Pistol and Men's 10M Air Rifle finals scheduled on day two

Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): The Indian Shooting team will make four more attempts on Sunday to open its medal count in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Shooting competition.

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will take part in the Women's 10M Air Pistol qualifiers in the morning session, while in the afternoon, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will compete in the Men's 10M Air Rifle event.

The qualification round for Women's Pistol begins at 5.30 am IST while the finals are scheduled for 7.45 am IST. The Men's Rifle qualifiers start at 9.30 am IST with the finals being scheduled for 12 noon IST.

The women will again be looking to break the 580 mark at the bare minimum to strengthen their claims for a spot in the finals. The top eight will qualify from 53-woman field after 60-shots are fired in 75 minutes.

The Men's 10M Air Rifle has a 47-men draw and will also have a 60-shot qualification round, but with decimal scoring in place, the comfort score is around 630 to ensure a finals berth.



Yashaswini and Manu go into the competition as world numbers one and two respectively, while Divyansh is world number two in Men's 10M Air Rifle and his senior compatriot Deepak Kumar ranks 11thcurrently.

Women's 10M Air Pistol

Favourites: Anna Korakaki (Greece- Reigning World and 25M Pistol Rio Champion); Vitalina Batsarashkina (Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)- Rio Silver medallist in the event); Olena Kostevych (Ukraine-former Olympic & World Champion); Zorana Arunovic (Serbia- former world champion)

Strong Contenders:Monika Karsch (Germany), Carina Wimmer (Germany), Celine Goberville (France), Veronika Major (Hungary), Jiang Ranxin (China), Kim Bomi (Korea), Viktoria Chaikha (Belarus), Wu Chai Ying (Chinese Taipei)

Men's 10M Air Rifle

Favourites: Sergey Kamenskiy (ROC- reigning world champion); Vladimir Maslenikov (ROC- Rio bronze medallist in the event); Istvan Peni (Hungary- world number one); Yang Haoran (China- Asian Games champion); Serhiy Kulish (Ukraine- Rio silver medallist in the event)

Strong Contenders:Nam Taeyun (Korea), Martin Strempfl (Austria), Milenco Sebic (Serbia), Lucas Kosiniesky (USA), William Shaner (USA). (ANI)

