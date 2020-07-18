Tokyo Organising Committee confirms all venues, competition schedule for Olympic Games in 2021

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 18 (ANI): The Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee on Friday announced that all the venues intended for the Games in 2020 have been secured for next year, and confirmed the sports competition schedule.

This was emphasised by the Organising Committee's president, Yoshiro Mori, and its CEO, Toshiro Muto, at a virtual IOC session.

In their report to the IOC Session, they confirmed that all 43 competition venues, the Olympic Village, the International Broadcast Centre and Main Press Centre would be used for the Olympic Games in 2021.

The Tokyo organisers announced that the competition schedule will remain the same, with some minor timing adjustments for operational reasons.

"The Olympic Village is the beating heart of the Olympic Games, while the venues are its soul. I am delighted that the village and the venues have been confirmed for next year. This means that the athletes will have this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Athletes from all around the world will live together under one roof in the Olympic Village, sharing meals together, celebrating together, discussing together and forming these unique Olympic communities," said IOC president Thomas Bach in a statement.

"That Tokyo 2020 has been able to achieve this and confirm the competition schedule despite the extraordinary circumstances is testament to the work of the Joint Steering Committee led by John Coates and Yoshiro Mori," he said.

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori stated, "Following the decision to postpone the Games, Tokyo 2020 immediately formed the New Launch Task Force and began to organise systems ready to face this unprecedented challenge. Our staff have been working tirelessly around the clock on these preparations. It is my pleasure to announce today that we have successfully secured all venues and confirmed the competition schedule for next year's Games."

The Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021. (ANI)

