Tokyo Paralympics: Abhinav Bindra hails 'exceptional performance' from Suhas Yathiraj

Tokyo [Japan], September 5 (ANI): With Noida District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas Yathiraj winning the silver medal in men's singles SL4 event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated him for registering his name in the history books.

France's Lucas Mazur defeated Suhas by 15-21, 21-17, 21-15 in 1 hour and 2 minutes at Court 1 -- Yoyogi National Stadium.

"Silver for Suhas Yathiraj! Exceptional performance by the IAS officer to almost outclass the world no.1 in the men's singles badminton SL4. Exemplifies the belief of our Para athletes at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. Many congratulations! #Praise4Para," tweeted Abhinav Bindra.



"Inspiring IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj has made India extremely proud at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Congratulations Suhas Yathiraj on winning spectacular silver medal in the Men's Badminton Singles SL4!" wrote Kiren Rijiju.

On Saturday, shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched the gold medal after defeating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell by 2-0 in the men's singles SL3 -- final. Battling it out on Court 1, the top-seed Indian overwhelmed the second-seed Daniel Bethell in straight sets by 21-14 and 21-17 in 45 minutes. This was India's first medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Meanwhile, shuttler Tarun Dhillon missed out on a bronze medal after he faced a defeat at the hands of Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in the men's singles SL4 event of the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. (ANI)



