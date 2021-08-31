Tokyo Paralympics: Bhagyashri Jadhav finishes 7th in women's shot put F34 final

Tokyo [Japan], August 31 (ANI): India's shot putter Bhagyashri Jadhav finished seventh in the women's shot put - F34 final event in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.

Bhagyashri kick-started the final and was leading the charts before Marie Bramer-Skowronek of Germany and Orlova Elena occupied the first and second spot respectively.

Bhagyashri might have started with a score of 5.87 but the Indian shot putter threw 7.00 also her personal best in her sixth attempt in the final.



After her first throw, the next two attempts from Bhagyashri were deemed foul.

Bhagyashri saved her best throw for last and then played the waiting game to see her throw was good enough to be amongst the top three.

However, Zou lijuan of China registered a world record throw of 9.19m to take the spot. Lucyna Kornobys of Poland and Saida Amoudi came second and third respectively. (ANI)

